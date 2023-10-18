Trade between Shanghai, BRI partners totals over US$3.8t over past decade

Over the past decade, Shanghai recorded an accumulated foreign trade value of 27.92 trillion yuan (US$3.9 trillion) with Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries.

Over the past decade, Shanghai recorded an accumulated foreign trade value of 27.92 trillion yuan (US$3.9 trillion) with Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries, accounting for over one-third of the port's total imports and exports.

In the first eight months of 2023, Shanghai's trade with BRI partner countries amounted to more than 2.5 trillion yuan, up 6 percent year on year. The figure grew by 180 percent compared with that of the same period in 2013, according to data released by Shanghai Customs on Tuesday.

From January to August this year, Shanghai ports imported agricultural products worth over 92.6 billion yuan from BRI partner countries, up 17.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, it exported electric manned vehicles, lithium batteries and solar cells, worth about 20 billion yuan, 27 billion yuan and 49 billion yuan, respectively, to BRI partner countries during this period, all of which suggested robust year-on-year growth during the period, said Shanghai Customs.