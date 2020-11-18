Biz / Economy

China's economic recovery momentum to sustain: Bloomberg

Xinhua
  14:33 UTC+8, 2020-11-18       0
Based on China's economic performance in October, analysts said the country's recovery momentum will sustain in the coming months.
Xinhua
  14:33 UTC+8, 2020-11-18       0

Based on China's economic performance in October, analysts said the country's recovery momentum will sustain in the coming months, according to a report released recently by Bloomberg.

In the article published Monday with the title "China's Strengthening Recovery Cements Status as Global Outlier," the analysts reviewed the growth in industrial output, retail sales, and improving consumer confidence and employment in October, forecasting "faster growth overall" ahead.

According to data from the country's National Bureau of Statistics, in October, China's value-added industrial output went up 6.9 percent year on year, the same as that of September. And retail sales of consumer goods, the main gauge of China's consumption, climbed 4.3 percent year on year.

Noting a boom in China's holiday sales, Julia Wang, an executive director and global market strategist at JPMorgan Private Bank, was quoted as saying that the consumer sector "which I think by mid-next year should be a much bigger driver of the post-pandemic growth recovery in China."

"Crucially, consumer spending is catching up after a slow start and complementing what has been an industrial-led recovery," the report commented, foreseeing retail spending to get a boost from the Singles' Day shopping festival, which fell on November 11.

According to China's central bank, online payments through NetsUnion, the Chinese online-payment clearinghouse, and China UnionPay, a card-payment giant, soared 19.6 percent year on year to 1.77 trillion yuan (US$267.22 billion) on the Singles' Day.

Taking into account the signs of an improving labor market — the surveyed nationwide jobless rate in urban regions fell to 5.3 percent, Bloomberg said that more spending can be encouraged over coming months.

"Looking ahead, growth is expected to stay robust through year-end and into the first few months of 2021," said Chang Shu, chief Asia economist for Bloomberg Economics.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
UnionPay
JPMorgan
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     