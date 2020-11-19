Biz / Economy

Restaurants encouraged to explore retail channels

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:21 UTC+8, 2020-11-19       0
Given the recent boom in pre-cooked and ready-to-heat meals, experts urge catering brands to consider their offerings as retail consumer products.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:21 UTC+8, 2020-11-19       0
Restaurants encouraged to explore retail channels
Ti Gong

Caterers are advised to focus on their strengths while offering pre-cooked meals and packaged food through retail channels, according to a joint report by the China Chain Store & Franchise Association and domestic consultancy New Catering Big Data.

“Many caterers are fully leveraging their brand awareness to transform popular dishes into retail consumer products," said Wang Hongdong, founder of New Catering Big Data.

In the first three quarters, revenue of China's catering industry was down 23.9 percent from a year earlier to 2.52 trillion yuan (US$383.1 billion), according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

In October, catering revenue was 437.2 billion yuan, leaving the growth rate positive for the first time this year at a 0.8 percent pace.

The booming Internet industry and digitalization trend has offered new opportunities for the catering business. 

According to a survey of 71 domestic catering groups by the CCFA earlier this year, 90 percent of caterers started to offer takeaway service after the pandemic outbreak and 46 percent half-prepared meals.

Catering groups should focus on a selected number of hit products instead of offering a large variety of product lines in the initial stage, according to the report.

Most restaurants have strong brand awareness among shoppers and also rich supply chain and marketing capabilities, but they still face challenges such as shortages in retailing experience and talent, the report points out. 

Demand for pre-cooked food and ready-to-heat meals boomed after the pandemic outbreak.

The popularity of delivery service also allows restaurants to sell packaged food to online shoppers who are not necessarily frequent diners.

They should also pay more attention to food safety and relevant regulations as well as supply chain management to expand to wider geographical locations, Wang noted.

Dine-in consumers could also offer valuable input to improve and optimize the taste of packaged food to reduce operation costs.

"The recent craze for packaged food and pre-cooked meals will gradually fade after catering business returns to normal levels," said Hony Capital managing director Wang Xiaolong.

Those with more dedicated teams and expertise will have a better chance to survive the competition, he noted.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     