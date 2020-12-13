Biz / Economy

Shanghai and Singapore embark on new journey

Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:15 UTC+8, 2020-12-13       0
Shanghai and Singapore have agreed to further promote all-round collaboration, signing memorandums of understanding for cooperation in four major areas.
Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  20:15 UTC+8, 2020-12-13       0
Shanghai and Singapore embark on new journey

Shanghai and Singapore have agreed to further promote all-round collaboration, signing memorandums of understanding for cooperation in four major areas.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng commented at the second meeting of the Shanghai-Singapore Comprehensive Cooperation Council on Friday: "We are ready to join hands with Singapore to embark on a new journey of comprehensive collaboration and achieve mutual benefit at a higher level."

It is hoped that the two cities will work together to build a hub for "dual circulation", upgrade the capacity of free trade zones and serve the Yangtze River Delta development, thus making greater contribution to the development of Sino-Singapore relations.

Authorities, institutions and enterprises in the two cities signed MoUs at the meeting to strengthen partnership in four key areas — the Belt and Road development, financial cooperation, culture exchanges, and science and technology innovation.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Singapore. The two cities have been in long-term collaboration, and  have achieved remarkable results in six major areas since the first meeting of  the SSCCC.

"We hope to further consolidate collaboration in areas such as trade and people-to-people exchanges," said Lawrence Wong Shyun Tsai, Singapore's Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, as well as Second Minister for Communications and Information.

Wong also expressed the intention to strengthen financial connectivity, promote exchanges in transport and supply chains, and deepen innovative ties between the two places. 

"While the COVID-19 epidemic has changed our way of work and communication, it has not weakened our resolve to deepen our partnership," Wong said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     