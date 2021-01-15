Biz / Economy

China's central bank injects liquidity into market

Xinhua
  11:16 UTC+8, 2021-01-15       0
China's central bank pumped cash into the financial system through open market operations Friday to maintain liquidity in the market.
Xinhua
  11:16 UTC+8, 2021-01-15       0

China's central bank pumped cash into the financial system through open market operations Friday to maintain liquidity in the market.

A total of 500 billion yuan (about 77.36 billion U.S. dollars) was injected into the market via medium-term lending facility (MLF), according to the People's Bank of China, the central bank.

The funds will mature in one year at an interest rate of 2.95 percent.

Meanwhile, the central bank injected 2 billion yuan into the market through seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2.2 percent.

The move was intended to maintain stable liquidity in the banking system, the central bank said.

The MLF tool was introduced in 2014 to help commercial and policy banks maintain liquidity by allowing them to borrow from the central bank using securities as collateral.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

China's central bank has pledged to make its prudent monetary policy more targeted and flexible to adapt better to the needs of high-quality development and put more focus on the efficiency of financial services to support the real economy. 

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
Bank of China
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     