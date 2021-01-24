Biz / Economy

CPC delegates and CPPCC members reach out online

A total of 646 Shanghai CPC delegates and CPPCC members have been in contact with officials through a first-of-its-kind online consultation service.
Ti Gong

A total of 646 Shanghai CPC delegates and CPPCC members have been in contact with officials at municipal bureaus and administrations through a first-of-its-kind online consultation service.

Offline consulting have been restricted this year due to pandemic prevention measures.

CPPCC member You Minjian received advice from the Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau regarding the social security benefits for flexible working hour staff such as delivery firm employees.

An Yiqing, another Shanghai member, also received a prompt reply on the online application of enterprise de-registration processes.

As of yesterday, 672 government officials from 44 departments and bureaus responded to online enquiries.

Thousands of suggestions and proposals are submitted through the platform, and the digital archives can be retrieved and visited in the future.

Similar practices are expected to be adopted in other regions' political consultative sessions in the future. 

Tencent's social customer relationship management service Tencent Qidian has helped members to connect with 44 government bureaus they can access from their devices to handle the advice and queries. 

The online consultation function is accessible through a WeChat service account and Shanghai's government affairs official portal.

Combining the existing functions of Shanghai's one-stop government affairs system and technology features such as personal ID verification, has made sure the service is only accessible to eligible members and government officials. 

Deputy general manager Su Zhixing of Tencent Qidian said it is hoped this could serve as a role model for smart urban governance for how political advices proposals are managed and processed in digital means.

Nearly 100 software development, maintenance and project management staff worked on the online consultancy project during Shanghai's two sessions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
