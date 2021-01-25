Biz / Economy

Lawmakers offer digital future proposals

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:26 UTC+8, 2021-01-25       0
City to improve digital applications in urban management and medical, education and finance sectors, lawmakers said during a meeting of Shanghai People's Congress.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:26 UTC+8, 2021-01-25       0

Shanghai is to improve digital applications in the urban management, medical, education and finance sectors, lawmakers said on Monday during the Shanghai People's Congress.

The proposals and advice from the delegates will help Shanghai to consolidate its target to become a digital economy capital with global influence.

A meeting on digital economy capital construction heard from delegates about protecting personal information on public data usage, care for elderly people and bridging the digital divide, establishing a unified data sharing platform among medical organizations, boosting digital transformation in traditional industries, improving the digital talent pool and establishing national AI and fintech labs.

Liu Zhongmin, chairman of Shanghai East Hospital, advised local hospitals to share data. Currently, patients were “isolated islands of information" that forced duplicated checks and diagnoses wasting time and resources.

“With a unified data-sharing platform, patients can enjoy medical services easily and efficiently in different hospitals, even at home with family doctors or online diagnosis,” Liu said.

Delegate Zhang Runbin, chairman of Shanghai Zhisheng Group, called for a better environment for digital talent, covering education, capital, tax and finance.

Universities and colleges should establish more departments to cultivate semiconductor and software talent, said delegate Shi Yibing, Party secretary of the Wonders Information Co. Middle school students are encouraged to learn computer programming, Shi said.

Several lawmakers said the city should have more ways to help older people with digital economy applications and improve the protection of personal information and privacy. 

Data leaks and misuse happened in several industries such as e-commerce and house agencies, they said.

In the next 15 years, Shanghai aims to become an international capital for digitalization and achieve preliminary results for a fully fledged digitalization transformation in urban development. The city is to accelerate the digital transformation of all industry sectors, including manufacturing, scientific and technological research and development, financial services, commercial circulation, shipping logistics, professional services and agriculture, according to a statement published earlier this month. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     