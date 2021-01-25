Biz / Economy

Pudong's development will continue to forge ahead

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:50 UTC+8, 2021-01-25       0
Pudong will continue to play a major role under new economic circumstances and new industry shifts amid the digital transformation.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:50 UTC+8, 2021-01-25       0
Pudongs development will continue to forge ahead
Ding Yining / SHINE

The Fourth Plenary Session of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Shanghai Committee held today. 

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng said the city is committed to further opening up the Pudong New Area at the Fourth Plenary Session of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shanghai Committee on Monday. 

"Pudong will continue to play a major role under new economic circumstances and new industry shifts amid the digital transformation," Gong said.

The construction of five new towns in Pudong's Jiading, Songjiang, Qingpu and Fengxian Districts and the Nanhui region will help prepare Shanghai for industry upgrades and respond to demographic challenges in the city. 

“Government agencies will respond to the various needs of businesses and offer tailor-made services," he said. "Pudong's continued opening up and reform remain an important part of China's national strategy, and play a pioneering role in Shanghai's construction of international centers for finance, trade, shipping and scientific innovation."

Gong responded to a dozen proposals made by local political advisers, including the government budget on research and development projects, foreign talent acquisition and coordination with neighboring cities related to financial services for shipping industry and boosting support for new research facilities. 

"Data should also play a crucial role, so we want to fully leverage existing data," he said.

Ding Zuyu, a political adviser and chief executive of E-House China, pointed to the importance of soft power to transform research into commercial applications. He proposed directing district level governments to make equity investments in hi-tech startups, and provide one-stop services such as incubation, product development and commercial launches.

Li Junmin, chief of the Hematology Department at Ruijin Hospital, suggested creating third-party clinical research organizations to better leverage the city's clinical resources, which could strengthen Shanghai's strategic position as a biomedical innovation center. 

Chen Yongliang, a standing member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference's Shanghai Committee, suggested Pudong should step up collaborations with neighboring provinces and cities in finance, trade and scientific innovation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     