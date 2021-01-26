Biz / Economy

E-yuan could play important role in city's digital transformation

﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  16:39 UTC+8, 2021-01-26       0
The digital yuan comprehensive pilot project should be deeply integrated into the city's digital transformation, a political adviser said during Shanghai's annual Two Sessions.
﻿ Tracy Li
Tracy Li
  16:39 UTC+8, 2021-01-26       0
E-yuan could play important role in citys digital transformation
HelloRF

Large-scale e-yuan applications can be piloted in scenarios such as single-use prepaid cards, flexible employment payments and social security reform.

The digital yuan comprehensive pilot project should be deeply integrated into the city’s digital transformation, a political adviser said during Shanghai's annual Two Sessions on Tuesday.

Yang Yanqing, a standing member of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Shanghai Committee and managing director of the Yicai Research Institute, suggested Shanghai should actively undertake the national mission and push forward the testing of the e-yuan in the modernization process of the city’s urban governance.

Large-scale applications can be piloted in scenarios such as single-use prepaid cards, flexible employment payments and social security reform.

If used to pay the salaries of migrant workers, for instance, deals can be made automatically via smart contracts, which would encourage businesses to make payments on time, Yang said.

Digital yuan has bright prospects in the green and circular economies as a reward for recycling waste, which would support Shanghai's target to hit its carbon dioxide emissions peak before 2025.

The electronic currency can also be used for cross-border transactions.

Earlier this month, e-yuan was tested at Tongren Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     