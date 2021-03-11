Biz / Economy

Bank loans fall in February as PBOC tapers credit

Reuters
  00:57 UTC+8, 2021-03-11       0
Chinese banks extended 1.36 trillion yuan (US$208.86 billion) in new local-currency loans in February, down from a record 3.58 trillion yuan in January.
Reuters
  00:57 UTC+8, 2021-03-11       0

New bank lending in China fell less than expected in February from January as the central bank seeks to cool credit growth to contain debt risks while maintaining support for ailing small firms.

Chinese banks extended 1.36 trillion yuan (US$208.86 billion) in new local-currency loans in February, down from a record 3.58 trillion yuan in January but beating analyst expectations, according to data released by the People’s Bank of China on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted 950 billion of new yuan loans in February, versus 905.7 billion yuan a year earlier.

“Credit supply was stronger than expected,” said Industrial Securities analyst Luo Yunong. “The central bank has tightened credit at the margin, but real financing demand is very strong.”

China’s central bank has pledged to stabilize the country’s overall debt level that jumped last year due to stimulus measures, but has said it will avoid a sudden policy shift and will continue to support ailing small firms.

Broad M2 money supply in February grew 10.1 percent from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Wednesday, above a forecast 9.4 percent in a Reuters poll. It rose 9.4 percent in January.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 12.9 percent from a year earlier compared with 12.7 percent growth in January. Analysts had expected 12.7 percent growth.

Annual growth of outstanding total social financing, a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, quickened to 13.3 percent in February from 13 percent in January.

Analysts expect that growth rate to slow to about 11 percent at the end of 2021.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Gao Wei
Industrial Securities
Bank of China
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     