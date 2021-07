Foreign direct investment into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, surged 28.7 percent year on year to 607.84 billion yuan (US$90.96 billion) in the first half of this year.

Foreign direct investment into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, surged 28.7 percent year on year to 607.84 billion yuan (US$90.96 billion) in the first half of this year, the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.

The value increased 27.1 percent from the same period in 2019.

Foreign investment in the service industry came in at 482.77 billion yuan during the period, up 33.4 percent year on year.