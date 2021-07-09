Biz / Economy

AI firms rank city as key market for technologies

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:05 UTC+8, 2021-07-09       0
Officials are keen to develop new ways to build partnerships between AI industry and research facilities.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:05 UTC+8, 2021-07-09       0

3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Visitors to the World Artificial Intelligence Conference discuss drone technology.

  • Ti Gong


  • Ti Gong

Internet companies are viewing Shanghai as an important location for new technology testing and application as they display their latest AI technologies at the ongoing World Artificial Intelligence Conference. 

The city's officials are also eying new ways to bring industry and research efforts together. 

Baidu's open-source AI deep learning system PaddlePaddle unveiled its public technology sharing platform in the Pudong New Area to empower local research institution.

It will respond to Shanghai's crucial industry demand and push for integrated development of AI capabilities and industry development by offering tailor-made solutions for startups and work closer with local software developers. 

"Pudong is already home to more than 600 AI companies and we also hope to build an open innovation platform connecting big firms and emerging startups," said Pudong's Deputy Governor Wu Qiang. 

This would enable local companies to utilize AI research resources more efficiently to boost industry upgrades, he noted.

Tencent's AI agent, called Tencent Solo, confronted several top professional human players in its popular role-playing action game "Honor of Kings" at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition Center. 

Tencent Vice President Zhang Lijun said the confrontation between human players and AI agents was designed to encourage more research into general AI algorithms. 

"In Shanghai, Tencent's major efforts include artificial intelligence, cloud computing and supportive measures to encourage academic exchange of global AI innovation," he added. 

It has been offering AI platform and system services for urban management to authorities in Songjiang District since last September to help community management reduce repeated street patrols. 

One such one-stop urban management platform in Songjiang District is expected to serve as a role model for Tencent Cloud's urban management solutions. 

Meituan signed a partnership deal with Jinshan District to set up a drone delivery operation demonstration area to expedite logistics services. It will also draw up drone delivery industry standards with relevant parties and government bodies so new technologies could better serve urban dwellers. 

Meituan said it had made 200,000 delivery drone test flights of no higher than 120 meters by the end of June. 

It expects to run drone delivery trials in Jinshan District and develop a model from the pilot program for further potential expansion.  

JD's exhibits at WAIC include its deep learning techniques and smart manufacturing solutions that combine AI technologies and cloud computing to help manufacturers transform operation models and respond quicker to market trends.

Its digital yuan payment solutions have been used by about half a million shoppers on its mobile shopping app since a trial operation started in December last year. 

AstraZeneca expects to open its Medical Healthcare AI Innovation Center and AI iLab in Jing'an District in the second half of this year by leveraging the city's unique AI industry advantages. 

"It has become a global trend to empower health-care innovation with AI and we will engage more partners from government, industry, universities, research institutes, hospitals and investors to create an innovation ecosystem to meet the changing needs of patients in China and abroad," said Leon Wang, AstraZeneca China president. 

Following the setting up of the China Healthcare Internet of Things Innovation Center in Wuxi, regional innovation centers in Beijing, Hangzhou, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Yantai and Haikou will be gradually built to suit various demands. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Meituan
AstraZeneca
Tencent
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     