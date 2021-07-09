AI firms rank city as key market for technologies

Officials are keen to develop new ways to build partnerships between AI industry and research facilities.

Visitors to the World Artificial Intelligence Conference discuss drone technology.

Ti Gong



Ti Gong

Internet companies are viewing Shanghai as an important location for new technology testing and application as they display their latest AI technologies at the ongoing World Artificial Intelligence Conference.

The city's officials are also eying new ways to bring industry and research efforts together.

Baidu's open-source AI deep learning system PaddlePaddle unveiled its public technology sharing platform in the Pudong New Area to empower local research institution.

It will respond to Shanghai's crucial industry demand and push for integrated development of AI capabilities and industry development by offering tailor-made solutions for startups and work closer with local software developers.

"Pudong is already home to more than 600 AI companies and we also hope to build an open innovation platform connecting big firms and emerging startups," said Pudong's Deputy Governor Wu Qiang.

This would enable local companies to utilize AI research resources more efficiently to boost industry upgrades, he noted.

Tencent's AI agent, called Tencent Solo, confronted several top professional human players in its popular role-playing action game "Honor of Kings" at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition Center.

Tencent Vice President Zhang Lijun said the confrontation between human players and AI agents was designed to encourage more research into general AI algorithms.

"In Shanghai, Tencent's major efforts include artificial intelligence, cloud computing and supportive measures to encourage academic exchange of global AI innovation," he added.

It has been offering AI platform and system services for urban management to authorities in Songjiang District since last September to help community management reduce repeated street patrols.

One such one-stop urban management platform in Songjiang District is expected to serve as a role model for Tencent Cloud's urban management solutions.

Meituan signed a partnership deal with Jinshan District to set up a drone delivery operation demonstration area to expedite logistics services. It will also draw up drone delivery industry standards with relevant parties and government bodies so new technologies could better serve urban dwellers.

Meituan said it had made 200,000 delivery drone test flights of no higher than 120 meters by the end of June.

It expects to run drone delivery trials in Jinshan District and develop a model from the pilot program for further potential expansion.

JD's exhibits at WAIC include its deep learning techniques and smart manufacturing solutions that combine AI technologies and cloud computing to help manufacturers transform operation models and respond quicker to market trends.

Its digital yuan payment solutions have been used by about half a million shoppers on its mobile shopping app since a trial operation started in December last year.

AstraZeneca expects to open its Medical Healthcare AI Innovation Center and AI iLab in Jing'an District in the second half of this year by leveraging the city's unique AI industry advantages.

"It has become a global trend to empower health-care innovation with AI and we will engage more partners from government, industry, universities, research institutes, hospitals and investors to create an innovation ecosystem to meet the changing needs of patients in China and abroad," said Leon Wang, AstraZeneca China president.

Following the setting up of the China Healthcare Internet of Things Innovation Center in Wuxi, regional innovation centers in Beijing, Hangzhou, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Yantai and Haikou will be gradually built to suit various demands.