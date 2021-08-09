Biz / Economy

Hangzhou grants US$4.6 million for pharmaceutical innovation

Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  12:23 UTC+8, 2021-08-09       0
City is encouraging more companies to do R&D to build its credentials as a key industry hub.
Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  12:23 UTC+8, 2021-08-09       0

Hangzhou government has awarded up to 30 million yuan (US$4.6 million) for the development and research of first-class innovative medicines and up to 12 million yuan for the upgrading of such treatments.

The grants are in line with the State Council's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) which boosts biopharmaceutical science and targets the building of a group of national bio-pharmaceutical laboratories across the country.

Hangzhou is encouraging more companies to cooperate with local hospitals in clinical trials and study through CRO (contract research organization), CMO (contract manufacture organization), and CDMO (contract development manufacture organization).

If a product is granted the National Registration Certificate for Medical Device for the first time, local departments will subsidize it up to 6 million yuan according to its original R&D expenditure.

If the fixed-asset investment of a pharmaceutical project surpasses 200 million yuan, Hangzhou will subsidize up to 20 percent of the total investment, aiming to accelerate the speed of commercialization.

Software companies building online platforms for medical registration, intellectual property trade and pubic medical services are also included in the new policy.

If evaluated by government as a key platform, the company will be granted up to 18 million yuan. Others will be awarded up to 1 million yuan.

With the pharmaceutical industry highly dependent on policies, Hangzhou hopes to become one of the sector's hubs in China by launching attractive subsidies.

In recent years, companies with a capacity to develop original drugs have been emerging in the city.

Betta Pharmaceuticals, a listed company founded by several PhD graduates who returned from the US, produced and developed China's first home-grown anti-cancer targeted drug. The medicine received a patent in 2007 and was launched on the market as Conmana in 2011.

During the first half of 2020, Conmana led the Chinese market with cumulative sales reaching 924 million yuan, benefiting more than 250,000 lung cancer patients.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     