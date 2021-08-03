Biz / Economy

Travel history tracking code system isn't stable yet, say authorities

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  16:49 UTC+8, 2021-08-03       0
Network remains crippled on Tuesday but short message access is available.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  16:49 UTC+8, 2021-08-03       0

The national travel history tracking code system is still unstable as many public venues, including hospitals, request people's travel details for entry.

The code system, which is used to allow people to enter public sites during the epidemic, started to be unstable on Monday morning. 

People found it difficult to access the interface of the so-called Itinerary Card, which is required for entering hospitals, shopping centers and some office buildings.

"The number of itinerary card queries has increased sharply, bringing increasing pressure on the system. We are making every effort to optimize it to ensure stable operations," said system operator, the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT). 

Its network was still crippled on Tuesday, making it difficult for users to access the system. Usually, people can get a green signal for entry via an Internet browser, WeChat or a mobile application. It is also accessible via a short message. 

If people have a Chinese mobile number, they can use the service by sending a message – CXMYD – to their operator. Numbers include China Mobile's 10086, China Unicom's 10010 and China Telecom's 10001. 

Then people should reply to the message with the last four digits of the certification card to get travel history information. 

To save waiting and checking time, people who want to enter a hospital can present both a certification card and a travel history result interface, Shanghai Zhongshan Hospital said. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     