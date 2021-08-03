Travel history tracking code system isn't stable yet, say authorities

Network remains crippled on Tuesday but short message access is available.

The national travel history tracking code system is still unstable as many public venues, including hospitals, request people's travel details for entry.

The code system, which is used to allow people to enter public sites during the epidemic, started to be unstable on Monday morning.

People found it difficult to access the interface of the so-called Itinerary Card, which is required for entering hospitals, shopping centers and some office buildings.

"The number of itinerary card queries has increased sharply, bringing increasing pressure on the system. We are making every effort to optimize it to ensure stable operations," said system operator, the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT).

Its network was still crippled on Tuesday, making it difficult for users to access the system. Usually, people can get a green signal for entry via an Internet browser, WeChat or a mobile application. It is also accessible via a short message.

If people have a Chinese mobile number, they can use the service by sending a message – CXMYD – to their operator. Numbers include China Mobile's 10086, China Unicom's 10010 and China Telecom's 10001.

Then people should reply to the message with the last four digits of the certification card to get travel history information.

To save waiting and checking time, people who want to enter a hospital can present both a certification card and a travel history result interface, Shanghai Zhongshan Hospital said.