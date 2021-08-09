Biz / Economy

China's producer price index up 9% in July

Xinhua
  13:24 UTC+8, 2021-08-09       0
China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 9 percent year on year in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.
Xinhua
  13:24 UTC+8, 2021-08-09       0

China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 9 percent year on year in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

The expansion was faster than the year-on-year growth of 8.8 percent registered in June.

The higher PPI growth last month was partly due to sharp price hikes in crude oil and coal, said senior NBS statistician Dong Lijuan.

In the first seven months, the PPI growth averaged 5.7 percent year on year, according to the NBS.

Among the 40 surveyed industrial sectors, 32 saw price increases year on year, while eight reported price drops.

On a monthly basis, the PPI gained 0.5 percent in July, also faster than the growth seen in June.

The PPI for the coal mining sector went up 6.6 percent from the previous month due to strong demand for steam coal amid high temperatures, while the price growth of oil-related sectors expanded driven by rising prices of international crude oil, Dong said.

Compared with the previous month, the prices of agricultural materials also saw relatively fast growth, the data showed.

Monday's data also showed that China's consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, rose 1 percent year on year in July.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     