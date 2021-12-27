Biz / Economy

China's industrial profits continue to soar in first 11 months

Xinhua
  11:03 UTC+8, 2021-12-27       0
Profits of China's major industrial firms continued rapid growth in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed on Monday.
Xinhua
  11:03 UTC+8, 2021-12-27       0

Profits of China's major industrial firms continued rapid growth in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed Monday.

Industrial firms with annual business revenues of at least 20 million yuan (about US$3.14 million) saw their combined profits up 38 percent year on year in the January-November period to 7.98 trillion yuan, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

The average growth in the January-November period for 2020 and 2021 came in at 18.9 percent.

In the first 11 months, combined revenues of those firms went up 20.3 percent from a year ago to 114.31 trillion yuan, and 33 out of 41 industries saw expansion in their profits.

In November alone, major industrial companies raked in profits of 805.96 billion yuan, up 9 percent year on year, NBS data showed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     