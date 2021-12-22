Tech alliance to boost Shanghai's digital transformation

Zqalink, a tech subsidiary of ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance, has joined hands with the Shanghai branch of China Unicom to make the city smarter by tapping into their strengths.

HelloRF

The city's digital transformation is expected to step forward after two key companies forged an alliance to further apply technology in areas such as supply chain management, financial services, customer services and call centers.

Zqalink, a tech subsidiary of ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance, joined hands on Wednesday with the Shanghai branch of China United Network Communications (China Unicom) to make the city smarter by tapping into their strengths in 5G and big data.

The two aim to work together to promote the transformation and upgrading of supply chain finance by breaking down information barriers and resolving funding difficulties facing small and medium-sized enterprises.

Shanghai aspires to become an international capital for digitization by 2035.

In August, the city government signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China Unicom to speed up its digital transformation during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).