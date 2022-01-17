Biz / Economy

China's GDP tops 110 trillion yuan in 2021

Xinhua
  11:30 UTC+8, 2022-01-17       0
China's gross domestic product exceeded the 110-trillion-yuan (US$17.3 trillion) threshold as it posted an 8.1 percent year-on-year expansion to 114.367 trillion yuan in 2021.
China's gross domestic product exceeded the 110-trillion-yuan (US$17.3 trillion) threshold in 2021, official data showed Monday.

The country saw its GDP increase 8.1 percent year on year to 114.367 trillion yuan last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics .

The hard-earned achievement marked a new economic milestone for the Chinese economy after the country's GDP expanded 2.3 percent year on year to 101.5986 trillion yuan in 2020.

China's economy continued stable recovery in 2021, leading the world in both economic development and epidemic control, said the NBS.

China's per capita disposable income stood at 35,128 yuan in 2021, up 9.1 percent year on year in nominal terms, according to NBS data.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
