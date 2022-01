Shanghai's gross domestic product exceeded the four-trillion-yuan (about US$630.4 billion) threshold in 2021, local authorities said on Thursday.

The metropolis in east China saw its GDP increase 8.1 percent year on year to 4.32 trillion yuan last year, according to the government work report delivered by the city's mayor, Gong Zheng, at the ongoing sixth session of the 15th Shanghai Municipal People's Congress.