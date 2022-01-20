Biz / Economy

China's industrial economy continued to recover in 2021: MIIT

CGTN
  14:27 UTC+8, 2022-01-20       0
China's industrial economy continued to recover in 2021, braving multiple challenges amid the pandemic, officials from the MIIT told a media briefing on Thursday.
CGTN
  14:27 UTC+8, 2022-01-20       0
China's industrial economy continued to recover in 2021: MIIT
CFP

Tian Yulong, chief engineer of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, delivers opening remarks at a press briefing in Beijing on January 20.

China's industrial economy continued to recover in 2021, braving multiple challenges amid the pandemic, officials from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology told a media briefing on Thursday.

"A holistic approach" was the key to a stable industrial growth, said Tian Yulong, chief engineer at MIIT, citing a series of policies and measures adopted to "safeguard main market players, stabilize investment and promote consumption."

Tian said the added value of industrial enterprises above the designated size increased by 9.6 percent year on year in 2021 – an average of 6.1-percent growth since the pandemic's onset.

The value-added industrial output measures the activity of designated large enterprises with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about US$3.14 million).

Moreover, Tian admitted that industrial production slowed in the third quarter of 2021 due to a superimposed influence from sporadic occurrences of COVID-19 cases and energy shortages.

However, companies' performance improved significantly after the deployment of measures that aided enterprises and secured energy supply, he said.

The manufacturing investments rose steadily – 13.5 percent year on year and 4.8 percent for the past two years.

Meanwhile, exports of industrial products experienced fast growth as the export shipment value of industrial enterprises above the designated size posted a year-on-year increase of 17.7 percent, also a two-year average growth of 8.3 percent.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     