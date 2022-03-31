Pandemic is changing the way we shop, and get fed

Major supermarket chains have allowed the elderly and the vulnerable half an hour earlier access into physical stores.

Shanghai residents, retailers and online groceries are turning to new methods of delivery amid logistics staff shortages.

Walmart and Sam's Club outlets in Shanghai have extended opening hours for half an hour in the morning and also offered special cashier service for the elderly and disadvantaged.



Sam's Club has also boosted its vegetable supplies by five times its normal amount in addition to its over 100 meats available at the store.



Metro has put four dispatch centers in eastern China on full capacity.

It has sold more than 400,000 packs of vegetable and meat mixed set for Shanghai locked-down residents so far and vegetable supply has quadrupled to cater to bulk purchasing from shoppers.

In Metro shops in Pudong District, about 60 employees remain in the outlets to ensure online and offline orders.

Deputy chief executive officer Chen Zhiyu said it has asked suppliers to deliver fresh food twice a day to ensure non-stop supply.

Ti Gong

Fifteen buses in Pudong are carrying their "passengers" – about 200 vegetable packs each trip – into 20 neighborhood pickup points.

Freshippo Group joined with the Shangnan Bus Co in Pudong to secure delivery vehicles and drivers.

Instead of one-on-one delivery, community group buying allows bulk purchasing.

Orders are coordinated for prompt deliveries.

Only vehicles with special permits can transport daily necessities in locked-down areas and retailers are trying different methods to ensure deliveries arrive on time.



Ti Gong

JD's 7Fresh grocery store in Hongkou District has also doubled its supply of staple foods, fresh vegetables and frozen food.

JD's vehicles can carry 100 kilograms of merchandise over 80 kilometers..