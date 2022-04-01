Grocery staffers go to all ends to deliver

Capacity at online groceries such as Freshippo and Dingdong Maicai varies in different areas in the city.

Online grocery staffers are doing their best to cope with surging demand amid lockdown.



Residents in different areas of Puxi can still order food takeaways from delivery platforms such as Meituan.

Meituan Maicai has secured more supplies of fresh food with additional staff and vehicles to handle the demand.

It has also told customers that due to different restrictions various residential compounds, some deliveries could not reach the doorstep and had to be picked up at designated spots at residential compounds.

Some residents in Xuhui and Jing'an districts ordered fresh food from online grocery stores although their estimated delivery schedule takes four or five hours more than normal times.



Twelve Freshippo stores will take only bulk orders from nearby neighborhoods from April 3 to maximize capacity.



Janice Zhou who lives in Jing'an District said she had managed to secure a combo package from Freshippo ofn meat, eggs, fruit and dairy products on Friday morning.

Food delivery sites are still be able to deliver takeaways from quick service restaurants although supplies are limited.

Sherpa's said most restaurants have temporarily suspended business and it will notify shoppers the resumption of service.