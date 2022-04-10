China's weekly export container shipping index edges down

China's index of export container transport edged down in the past week ending Friday, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange.

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) went down 2.7 percent to 3,117.75, said the exchange.

The sub-reading for the South America service led the decline with a week-on-week drop of 6.2 percent.

The CCFI tracks spot and contractual freight rates from Chinese container ports for 12 shipping routes across the globe, based on data from 22 international carriers.

The index was set at 1,000 on January 1, 1998.