Chinese, US senior officials hold video talks over economic issues

  10:03 UTC+8, 2022-07-05       0
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-US comprehensive economic dialogue, held a video conversation with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at the latter's request on Tuesday morning.

The two sides had a pragmatic and candid exchange of views on such topics as the macroeconomic situation and the stability of the global industrial and supply chains. Their exchanges are constructive.

The two sides agree that as the world economy is facing severe challenges, it is of great significance to strengthen macro-policy communication and coordination between China and the United States. And jointly maintaining the stability of the global industrial and supply chains is in the interests of both countries and the whole world.

The Chinese side expressed its concern about issues including the lifting of additional tariffs on China and sanctions by the US side, and fair treatment of Chinese enterprises.

The two sides also agree to maintain communication.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
