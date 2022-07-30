China's ports report container throughput growth in H1

Biz / Economy

China's container throughput at ports maintained expansion in the first half of the year, data from the Ministry of Transport showed.

During the January-June period, the container handling volume at China's ports rose 3 percent from one year earlier to 140 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), according to the ministry.

Cargo throughput at the country's ports reached 7.58 billion tons in the same period, down 0.8 percent year on year, the data showed.

The ministry attributed the slight decline to a decrease in imports of coal, crude oil, and iron ore, among other commodities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
