Wholesale, farmers' markets to accelerate reopening with city support

Shanghai will put into effect business-resumption measures on Monday to hasten the reopening of local farmers' markets.

Shanghai will put into effect business-resumption measures on Monday to hasten the reopening of local farmers' markets, most of which have been in a limbo since the COVID-19 pandemic resurgence in early March, with strict pandemic prevention and control policies to be carried out.

The Shanghai Commission of Commerce said all districts, on the basis of implementing anti-pandemic measures, should fully support the resumption of business of wholesale markets and farmers' markets, and are not allowed to shut them down at random without clearly specified reasons.

For markets that cannot be reopened for the time being or have to be closed due to pandemic control requirements, districts and communities should take temporary measures to ensure supplies for the public until the markets reopen.

Staff at farmers' markets are required to take nucleic acid tests once a day.

Each person entering the wholesale markets has to show the green "health code" and a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours. Some wholesale markets with special circumstances can additionally require drivers and passengers from outside the city to take an antigen self-test at the entrance.

In wet markets where retailers set up their own booths, no fewer than 60 percent of the booths should be open for business, and the proportion should be gradually raised with authorities' support, aiming for orderly recovery of normal operation, the commission suggested.

Consumers' entry into the markets, meanwhile, should be staggered in an orderly manner, with the total number limited.

Measures have also been prepared on emergency response, goods management, daily sanitization, and waste disposal method.