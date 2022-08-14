Biz / Economy

Wholesale, farmers' markets to accelerate reopening with city support

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  19:50 UTC+8, 2022-08-14       0
Shanghai will put into effect business-resumption measures on Monday to hasten the reopening of local farmers' markets.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  19:50 UTC+8, 2022-08-14       0

Shanghai will put into effect business-resumption measures on Monday to hasten the reopening of local farmers' markets, most of which have been in a limbo since the COVID-19 pandemic resurgence in early March, with strict pandemic prevention and control policies to be carried out.

The Shanghai Commission of Commerce said all districts, on the basis of implementing anti-pandemic measures, should fully support the resumption of business of wholesale markets and farmers' markets, and are not allowed to shut them down at random without clearly specified reasons.

For markets that cannot be reopened for the time being or have to be closed due to pandemic control requirements, districts and communities should take temporary measures to ensure supplies for the public until the markets reopen.

Staff at farmers' markets are required to take nucleic acid tests once a day.

Each person entering the wholesale markets has to show the green "health code" and a negative nucleic acid test report from within 48 hours. Some wholesale markets with special circumstances can additionally require drivers and passengers from outside the city to take an antigen self-test at the entrance.

In wet markets where retailers set up their own booths, no fewer than 60 percent of the booths should be open for business, and the proportion should be gradually raised with authorities' support, aiming for orderly recovery of normal operation, the commission suggested.

Consumers' entry into the markets, meanwhile, should be staggered in an orderly manner, with the total number limited.

Measures have also been prepared on emergency response, goods management, daily sanitization, and waste disposal method.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     