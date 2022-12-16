﻿
Biz / Economy

Shanghai releases new blueprint to boost consumption in the fashion industry

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:18 UTC+8, 2022-12-16       0
The city has released a plan to increase consumption in the fashion industry, building Shanghai into an international fashion city with growing innovation and talent.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  19:18 UTC+8, 2022-12-16       0

Shanghai released a blueprint to boost consumption in the fashion industry, with an industry output of 520 billion yuan (US$74.3 billion) in 2025, making the city a global fashion capital.

The industry covers fashion, technology, design and culture sectors, cultivating many well-known brands nationwide or worldwide. In 2021, the industry output hit 433.5 billion yuan, a 9.9 percent growth from a year ago, much higher than local GDP growth.

"As the largest economic center city in China, Shanghai has a developed a consumer market, a mature consumer atmosphere, and a strong ability to allocate global consumer resources with supply-demand docking and consumption innovation," according to the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.

By 2025, Shanghai will cultivate a trillion-yuan-level fashion consumption market, with three to five leading firms, with an annual revenue over 100 billion yuan, 20 firms with an annual revenue of over 10 billion, 200 firms of over 1 billion yuan, and a batch of competitive firms with niche markets, according to a blueprint, published by the commission and other city-level bureaus.

The city will also establish several fashion industrial parks, offer opportunities for international fashion talent and gather trends. With innovation and consumption the set is poised to be an international fashion capital.

In September, Shanghai opened the World Design Cities Conference (WDCC), to boost the design and fashion industry. Brands showed products and services to woo consumers including many new-generation consumers.

The relaxing of pandemic control measures will help boost the strategy.

Now, health codes or acid test results are no longer required to enter Shanghai culture and tourism sites, which is expected to bring more traffic and consumption.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     