﻿
Biz / Economy

Pork prices in China fall week on week from December 12 to 16

Xinhua
  18:25 UTC+8, 2022-12-21       0
Pork prices in China registered a week-on-week decline from December 12 to 16, official data shows.
Xinhua
  18:25 UTC+8, 2022-12-21       0

Pork prices in China registered a week-on-week decline from December 12 to 16, official data shows.

During the short period, the average pork price tracked by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs was 25.76 yuan (about US$3.7) per kilogram, down 11.1 percent week on week.

The price was 19.6 percent higher year on year, but the increase fell by 7.5 percentage points from a week earlier, the data shows.

Chinese authorities have been releasing pork from the country's central reserves to stabilize prices in recent months, and hog production has continued to expand.

The country will continue to closely monitor the dynamics of market supply, demand, and prices and implement related measures to promote the long-term healthy development of the hog market.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     