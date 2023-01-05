﻿
Biz / Economy

Milk and bubble tea chains predict big jump in sales

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:48 UTC+8, 2023-01-05       0
Chinese milk and bubble tea chain operators expect roughly 40 percent revenue growth in 2023, with 80 percent of orders coming through digital mini sites and delivery systems.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:48 UTC+8, 2023-01-05       0

Chinese milk and bubble tea chain operators anticipate a nearly 40 percent increase in yearly sales in 2023, with the market size around 145 billion yuan (US$20.4 billion).

According to the China Chain Store & Franchise Association's most recent study, the industry, which has 486,000 total outlets and over 55 percent of them are chains, is expected to experience a positive outlook and a robust recovery in consumer mood.

About 80 percent of total orders come from digital mini sites and delivery platforms as the digitalization trends continue to gain traction.

About 200 million customers, the majority of whom are young urbanites in their 20s and 30s, make up the entire market size, which increased little last year with an estimated 3.7 percent growth due to pandemic restrictions.

Despite relatively slower market growth, leading chain stores have increased their investments in supply chains and automated devices to increase efficiency, the report said.

Leading domestic chain tea houses have been ambitious in expanding their presence.

Milk and bubble tea chains predict big jump in sales
Ti Gong

Heytea said it opened new stores in 37 cities in 2022 and has a total membership base of 63 million.

Heytea said it opened new stores in 37 cities last year, with 13 million new members added to the total 63 million membership base.

It has also added bottled drinks that are available through delivery sites and grocery stores.

Hong Kong-listed bubble tea chain Nayuki Holding acquired a 43.64 percent stake in rival Lelecha for 525 million yuan in December as it sought synergies in store expansion, supply chain, digitalization and automation, and internal management.

Seasonal fruit and new flavors were also being introduced by leading tea drink chain stores, with an average of 11 new offerings every three months.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Nayuki
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     