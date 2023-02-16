﻿
China's first domestically built large cruise ship to be delivered by end 2023

Xinhua
China's first domestically built large cruise ship is expected to be delivered by the end of 2023, with over 91 percent of construction completed.
China's first domestically built large cruise ship is expected to be delivered by the end of 2023, with over 91 percent of construction completed, the administration bureau of the bonded area in China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

According to China State Shipbuilding Corporation, the country's largest shipbuilder, the cruise ship's background work, interiors work and tuning work are progressing simultaneously, while the shipbuilder is also digging in on the construction of the second domestically built large cruise ship, which started in August 2022.

Also at the conference, Shanghai authorities released a cruise industry development plan for the Waigaoqiao area, which consists of 20 favorable measures involved in fostering innovation, attracting talent, and building a sound business environment.

Shanghai aims to build the area into a world-class cruise industry cluster boasting a fine-tuned industrial system, world-leading high-end manufacturing, and concentrated consumption resources by 2035, read the plan.

"In the future, we will further improve the relevant industrial chain and accelerate the agglomeration of corporate headquarters and sectors of cruise shipbuilding and cruise ship operation," said Zhao Feng, deputy director of the bureau.

China has wrapped up 2022 with an eye-catching performance in the shipbuilding sector, and retained the largest share of the global market for the 13th straight year, with six companies ranking among the world's top 10 shipbuilding enterprises.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
