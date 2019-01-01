Jiading optimizes business environment with updated government services

With a comprehensive and more user-friendly version of their online integrated system, Jiading District is offering efficient and convenient services for enterprises and residents.

Shanghai's Jiading District has formulated a plan to optimize its business environment in line with the city's overall scheme.

The district is upgrading its integrated online system, offering government services in a new version, which will combine modern information technology including big data and cloud computing with offline services, to allow companies to more conveniently reach local authorities, and enable the government to provide more precise services.

To date, the current system has seen 1,135 enterprises registered, with 28 policies benefiting enterprises coming online. The declaration of three policies, respectively on epidemic prevention cost, emergency contract, and housing subsidies, have also been completed.

It has cumulatively provided supportive funds of about 24.816 million yuan (US$3.62 million), benefiting 672 enterprises. Another four policies are now receiving applications and declarations on loan subsidies, logistics costs, digital transformation and joint innovation.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The Shanghai Jiading District Administrative Service Center is an important place to promote the application of a one-stop service platform, and provide efficient and convenient government services for enterprises and residents.

Officially opened in 2019, the new hall is the largest single-building, comprehensive administrative service center in the city.

Integrated in the center are 31 functional departments, dealing with more than 630 government service affairs.

Special areas for seven fields as well as 162 integrated windows were set up, providing services covering the entire life cycle of enterprise and personal development.

The center posted the annual average number of people it received at 925,400, more than 4,000 visits per day on average. The annual average number of cases the center dealt with was as high as 839,700.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Valeo, a French global automotive supplier, chose Shanghai as its destination to set up its China headquarters, and established the Valeo Interior Control (Shanghai) Co Ltd in Jiading District in 2015.

Serving as an important production base of Valeo's Comfort Driving Assistance Systems Division, Valeo Interior Control mainly produces switch groups, which were put into mass production in 2016.

Since its launch, the company has developed rapidly under the services and assistance of the local authorities, and become a long-term supplier of many well-known automobile companies.

As a leading district in manufacturing and automobiles, Jiading has a strong capacity to support the modern transformation of enterprises in the automotive industry.

"It has a complete automotive industrial chain with downstream companies and upstream supporting suppliers all around, which is the primary reason why we chose to settle in Jiading's Waigang Town," said Cheng Jingsong, general manager of Valeo Interior Control (Shanghai) Co Ltd.