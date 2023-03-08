﻿
Shanghai exchange denies Perth Mint sold diluted gold

﻿ Huang Yixuan
  18:11 UTC+8, 2023-03-08       0
Rumors estimated that gold sent to the Shanghai Gold Exchange by Perth Mint potentially did not comply with Shanghai's strict purity standards for silver content.
The Shanghai Gold Exchange has denied rumors that Perth Mint sold diluted gold to China.

Online posts claimed that Australia's Perth Mint sold diluted or "doped" bullion to China and then covered it up, according to a leaked internal report, which estimated that up to 100 tons of gold sent to the Shanghai Gold Exchange potentially did not comply with Shanghai's strict purity standards for silver content.

The SGE on Wednesday issued a statement in response.

It said that after investigation, it found that the content of the report deviated from the truth, which has caused harm to the reputation of the exchange.

The relevant media failed to fulfill their duty to review the content, resulting in the spread of inaccurate information online and causing significant harm to SGE's reputation, it noted, urging parties involved to cease such acts.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
