﻿
Biz / Economy

China expands int'l economic, trade cooperation to deliver mutually beneficial outcomes

Xinhua
  11:00 UTC+8, 2023-03-05       0
China remained committed to opening up wider to the world and expanded international economic and trade cooperation to deliver mutually beneficial outcomes.
Xinhua
  11:00 UTC+8, 2023-03-05       0

Over the past five years, China remained committed to opening up wider to the world and expanded international economic and trade cooperation to deliver mutually beneficial outcomes, said a government work report.

In response to changes in the external environment, China pursued a more proactive strategy of opening up and worked to boost reform and development with high-standard opening up, said the report submitted Sunday to the national legislature for deliberation.

Over the past five years, China's imports and exports were kept stable, and their quality was improved, the report said.

China developed new forms of foreign trade, built 152 new integrated pilot zones for cross-border e-commerce, and supported the establishment of overseas warehouses, it said.

The overall tariff level fell from 9.8 percent to 7.4 percent over the five years, it added.

China advanced trials for innovative development of trade in services across the board and adopted the negative list for cross-border trade in services, according to the report.

China took proactive and effective moves to utilize foreign investment, it added. A total of 21 pilot free trade zones have been established in China, and steady strides have been made in the development of Hainan Free Trade Port.

China promoted high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, it said. Imports and exports between China and other BRI countries increased at an annual rate of 13.4 percent, and exchanges and cooperation between China and these countries registered steady progress in a wide range of areas.

Over the past five years, six free trade agreements were newly concluded or upgraded; and the share of trade with China's free trade partners increased from 26 percent to around 35 percent of China's total trade volume, said the report.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     