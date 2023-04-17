﻿
Norway's seafood exports surge on renewed consumption by China market

Norway records 18 percent export growth to China in Q1, making China sixth-largest market by value for Norwegian seafood.
Ti Gong

Whole fish are some of the seafood that Norway exports to the Chinese market.

The robust consumption recovery in the Chinese market has fueled strong optimism among overseas food suppliers.

The Norwegian Seafood Council reported on Monday that Norway exported 35,022 tons of seafood worth NOK2.2 billion (US$211 million) to China in the first quarter, making it a record-high first quarter.

The export value achieved a year-on-year growth of 18 percent, making China the sixth-largest market by value for Norwegian seafood.

Ti Gong

High-quality salmon is another seafood from Norway proving popular in China.

"The vitality and energy felt in the retail and food service markets provide a strong outlook for Norwegian seafood moving forward, as well as further strengthening our long-term commitment to the exciting Chinese growth market," said Christian Chramer, CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council, during a recent visit in Shanghai.

Norway exported NOK41.4 billion worth of seafood in the first quarter of 2023, marking an increase of 22 percent, compared with the same period last year.

The council made its debut at the 5th China International Import Expo last year, and it confirmed its presence with its partners this year. The scale of its presence this full year is expected to be larger than last year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
