China's total goods imports and exports expanded 4.8 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2023, reversing a decline of 0.8 percent in the first two months, official data showed Thursday.

Exports grew 8.4 percent year on year while imports rose 0.2 percent in the first three months, according to the General Administration of Customs.

In March alone, foreign trade surged 15.5 percent year on year.