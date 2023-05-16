Jing'an vows deeper engagement with foreign firms

Shanghai launches a new round of dialogue and discussion to further facilitate foreign businesses and build a favorable business environment, with Jing'an District taking the lead.

Shanghai has initiated a new round of dialogue and discussion to further facilitate foreign businesses and build a favorable business environment.

In this regard, the Jing'an Government-Enterprise Roundtable Dialogue was held at the Suhe Center on Tuesday, where Jing'an District pledged further support and deeper engagement with the international community.

The "Suhe Riverside CEO Club" consisting of leading multinational enterprises and organizations, including Merck, AmCham Shanghai, doTerra, Sotheby's and UCCA Edge, was also unveiled.

The new initiative has been jointly launched by the Jing'an Commission of Commerce and Beizhan Subdistrict as part of Shanghai's ongoing efforts to drive opening up as well as the development of the innovation industry.

Wang Hua, director of Jing'an, noted that the downtown district has set up a blueprint for the Suhe Bay area to become a world-level riverside region, saying that it will pour more resources in attracting leading companies and build a cultural space.

Jing'an recorded 7.1 percent year-on-year growth in gross domestic product in the first quarter, ranking first in the city. The district is home to 4,000-plus multinational companies and they contribute over half of the district's GDP.

"We have made a long-term commitment to invite more companies to locate their business in the area and at the same time build an everyday life cultural space for residents and bring art closer to the neighborhood community," Wang said.

Beizhan Subdistrict is a continuously evolving central business district and it will keep upgrading commercial office buildings and retail spaces there, he added.



Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Eric Zheng, president of AmCham Shanghai, said that the Suhe Bay has a prime location, which is suitable for social activities for leading business executives and communities.



Multinational businesses, especially those from the United States, are maintaining long-term commitment to China and Shanghai as a result of the improving business environment, he noted.

Qian Jin, managing director of Sotheby's China, was also excited about the prospects for the region from the cultural perspective.

Sotheby's will unveil a new small-scale art gallery in Jing'an later this week to not only serve as an exhibition space but also to foster the local art and cultural scene.

Owen Messick, president of doTerra China, said that he felt wonderful to see the development in Jing'an with an emerging art center and shopping plazas in the region.

The company has located its headquarters in Jing'an and the ongoing communications and collaboration with government authorities have been rewarding, he pointed out.

The decision to locate the company's flagship store in 2021 to the Feng Sheng Li area in the district has also proved to be a wise and fortunate choice, Messick added.