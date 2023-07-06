﻿
Biz / Economy

China-Europe freight train trips up in H1

Xinhua
  16:38 UTC+8, 2023-07-06       0
China-Europe freight train services saw steady growth in the first half (H1) of this year, official data showed Thursday.
Xinhua
  16:38 UTC+8, 2023-07-06       0

China-Europe freight train services saw steady growth in the first half (H1) of this year, official data showed Thursday.

The number of China-Europe freight train services increased by 16 percent year on year to 8,641 trips during the January-June period, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. Some 936,000 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) of goods were transported via freight trains, up 30 percent.

As China's foreign trade remained stable, the company said it increased train capacity, added new routes, offered customized services, and strengthened land port construction during the period to meet robust cross-border transport demand.

Starting operations in 2011, China-Europe freight train services have offered a secure and reliable channel between Asia and Europe, transporting a variety of goods from IT products and automobiles to wines and coffee beans.

As of the end of June, the train services had reached 216 cities in 25 European countries, with more than 6.9 million TEU of goods handled through 73,000 train trips.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     