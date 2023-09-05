﻿
Biz / Economy

Moutai-flavored Luckin latte sells over 5 million cups in one day

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:10 UTC+8, 2023-09-05       0
Luckin Coffee's collaboration with popular liquor brand Kweichow Moutai has proved a success, with its Moutai-flavored latte selling over 5 million cups on its first day of sales.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:10 UTC+8, 2023-09-05       0

More than 5.42 million cups of Moutai-flavored Luckin Coffee were sold in one day!

That's the result after Luckin Coffee's new latte were launched on Monday, becoming the most sought-after drink for customers.

Luckin and Moutai's buzz did prove to be a sweeping business success, for both its sales performance and the huge public attention it has drawn.

The coffee chain said the new tie-up between the national liquor brand Kweichow Moutai became its bestselling item, generating over 100 million yuan (US$14 million) of sales on its first day of product launch on Monday.

For Luckin, it is a proud moment after the fraud scandal in 2021. The coffee chain runs 10,836 outlets on the Chinese mainland by the end of June, much more 6,480 Starbucks shops.

Moutai-flavored Luckin latte sells over 5 million cups in one day
Ti Gong

Coffee and tea drinks are becoming a bright spot in the consumption market as young consumers embrace new flavors.

According to Euromonitor International, specialist coffee and tea shops including leading chains such as Starbucks, Luckin, Tim Hortons as well as Heytea and Naixue will remain bullish with strong sales growth estimated in the coming years.

Annual sales value of specialist coffee and tea shops in China is expected to more than double to 283 billion yuan by 2027 from around 120 billion yuan in 2023.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Starbucks
Kweichow Moutai
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     