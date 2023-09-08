China International Industry Fair 2023 promotes innovative trends in development

The China International Industry Fair 2023 is promoting a number of development trends, to increase internationalization, digital transformation and carbon reduction.

The upcoming China International Industry Fair 2023 turns a stage for high-quality industrial development in Shanghai and nationwide, with trends covering internationalization, digital transformation and low carbon development, official said on Friday in Shanghai.

The fair, with overseas exhibitors accounting for 30 percent, and many first-time exhibitors, shows China's market opening-up policy and improves market confidence for industrial supply chain stability, Wang Hong, a senior Ministry of Industry and Information Technology official, said in Shanghai.

The industrial event, known as the CIIF, will take place at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in Qingpu District from September 19 to 23, with an exhibition space of over 300,000 square meters. More than 2,800 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions will participate in this year's fair.

Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Many firms from Germany and Italy will attend the show with themed pavilions and groups, as well as first-time exhibitors from countries like Kazakhstan and Cuba. More than 500 new products or services will also debut at the show, organizers told a conference on Friday.



Digital transformation is a highlight of the CIIF, with exhibitions on robotics, artificial intelligence and industrial Internet innovation.

The industrial sector, with digital transformation and structural upgrading, will contribute 25 percent of GDP in Shanghai by 2025, playing a key role in economic growth, said Wu Jincheng, director of the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization.



With the theme of "Digital Economy & Industrial Decarbonization," green development is another highlight at the fair, official said.