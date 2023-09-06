﻿
City-level digitalization center accelerates smart manufacturing

Authorized digital service providers including Huawei, SAP and Siemens China will help boost industrial digital transformation and smart manufacturing.
A city-level industrial digitalization center made its debut in Shanghai on Wednesday, expected to become a "brain" to accelerate Shanghai's smart manufacturing.

The first batch of 29 authorized digital service providers include Huawei, SAP and Siemens.

Fitting well with the city's blueprint to boost industrial digital transformation, the new digital center covers semiconductors, steel, petrochemicals, automotive and aerospace sectors, with a 200 billion yuan (US$27.4 billion) output of industrial Internet by 2025.

Shanghai is in a critical period of industrial transformation and upgrading. Digital innovation will strengthen "Made in Shanghai" brands, building a modern industrial system, said Chen Jie, vice mayor of Shanghai.

The center, authorized by the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, offers "digital diagnostics and empowerment" services for big-size industrial firms.

It authorized the first batch of 29 digital service providers to offer customized services, including Huawei, Industrial Internet Innovation Center (Shanghai), Siemens China and KPMG.

By 2025, more than 80 percent of Shanghai's industrial giants will complete a digital transformation, while the city will be home to 10 city-level industrial parks, 20 benchmark smart factories and 30 industrial Internet platforms.

SAP
Siemens
Huawei
﻿
