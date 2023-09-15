Shanghai launches autumn shopping and tourism festival

Shanghai has announced the 2023 Autumn Shopping and Tourism Festival to boost consumption while offering easier payment options for overseas visitors.

Shanghai is starting a new round of initiatives aimed at increasing consumption with a variety of promotions and easy payment options for overseas tourists.

The 2023 Autumn Shopping and Tourism Festival, which aims to promote a consumer-friendly atmosphere and integrate culture, tourism and commerce, promises a vibrant mix of activities and promotions to attract locals and visitors alike.

The campaign officially kicked off on Friday and will last until mid-October, coinciding with the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day. There are more than 400 marketing activities scheduled.

Consumers can expect a variety of promotions across traditional brick-and-mortar commercial districts, well-known brand businesses, and numerous e-commerce platforms.

Although offline activities in commercial districts take center stage, numerous online businesses will join in to provide consumers with significant discounts and distinctive experiences.

For instance, Meituan will host a livestreaming event featuring local time-honored brands such as Xinghualou and Sunya Cantonese Restaurant, and Freshippo will launch its first-ever Premier store in Changning District.

Ele.me will provide consumption coupons worth nearly 50 million yuan (UD$6.89 million), Douyin will host a food and entertainment festival during the National Day holiday, and JD.com will kick off a shopping campaign spanning all categories and formats.

These online platforms will provide a wide range of options to cater to diverse tastes and preferences.

The city's initiatives to streamline payment processes for visitors from other countries are another highlight of this year's autumn shopping festival. Shanghai is concentrating on enhancing the policy environment and diversifying services to further increase the benefits and convenience for both domestic and international customers.

Additionally, retailers are attempting to improve domestic payment options for inbound travelers while offering a seven-day no-reason return policy. Financial institutions such as UnionPay International, Ant Group, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express are partnering with merchants and commercial areas to optimize payment experiences for tourists, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable shopping journey.

At a ceremony, the city announced convenient payment options for travelers. These areas include Nanjing Road E Pedestrian Mall, Xintiandi, Yuyuan Garden Malls, Huaihai Road M, Hongqiao International Airport, Pudong International Airport, and Shanghai International Resort.