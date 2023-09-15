﻿
Biz / Economy

China to handle 17% more domestic air passenger trips during upcoming holiday than in 2019

Xinhua
  21:34 UTC+8, 2023-09-15       0
China is preparing to handle 1.96 million domestic air passenger trips each day during the upcoming eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.
Xinhua
  21:34 UTC+8, 2023-09-15       0

China is preparing to handle 1.96 million domestic air passenger trips each day during the upcoming eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, up 17 percent from the figure recorded for the same holidays in 2019, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said on Friday.

There will be 14,000 domestic flights each day of the holiday, which starts on September 29, up 18 percent from the 2019 level, administration official Jin Junhao told a press conference.

It is estimated that over 21 million people will travel by plane either domestically or internationally over the eight days, reflecting robust demand for holiday trips, Jin said, citing presale data.

The administration said it is working on resuming international passenger flights. Currently, the number of weekly international passenger flights is at 52 percent of the 2019 level, the administration said.

The numbers of flights to 14 countries, including the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Maldives, have surpassed pre-COVID figures, it said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     