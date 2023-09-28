﻿
China's int'l trade in goods, services tops 4 trln yuan in August

Xinhua
  19:44 UTC+8, 2023-09-28
China's international trade in goods and services totaled 4.02 trillion yuan, or 559.9 billion US dollars, in August 2023, official data showed Thursday.
China's international trade in goods and services totaled 4.02 trillion yuan, or 559.9 billion US dollars, in August 2023, official data showed Thursday.

Exports of goods came in at 1.93 trillion yuan and imports hit 1.54 trillion yuan, resulting in a surplus of 384.6 billion yuan, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.

Services exports totaled 187.1 billion yuan last month, while services imports hit 357.5 billion yuan, resulting in a trade deficit of 170.5 billion yuan, according to the administration.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
