Overseas productions get FTZ rules boost to perform at new art center

  13:52 UTC+8, 2023-09-28       0
The streamlined FTZ policies make it easier for overseas art productions to perform at the newly launched state-of-the-art New Bund 31 BOCOM Performing Arts Center.
The state-of-the-art stage in the NEW BUND 31 complex is set to dazzle audiences with a slew of top-notch international performances upon its formal inauguration next month, thanks to the innovative regulatory framework of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ).

According to Zhou Jinglu, who was in charge of governmental affairs and public relations at Shun Tak Qiantan (Shanghai) Cultural and Real Estate Company Ltd, the streamlined FTZ policies make it simpler for foreign art productions to be performed on local stages.

According to the existing regulatory protocol for performances in general, performing entities applying to stage performances involving overseas productions or those from Hong Kong or Macau would be required to submit documentation demonstrating at least two years of flawless operational performances.

"Since our company is registered in the Free Trade Zone, we were able to apply for such performances without having to document two years of prior performance based on relevant requirements, allowing us greater autonomy in sponsoring international events," said Zhou.

The center also benefits from the Free Trade Zone, with a number of significant international events already scheduled to take place here.

The theater has been named the New Bund 31 BOCOM Performing Arts Center following an agreement between the Shanghai branch of the Bank of Communications and the Shun Tak Qiantan (Shanghai) Cultural and Real Estate Company Ltd.

The complex also includes retail space, an office tower, and a boutique hotel in addition to the 2,500-seat theater with state-of-the-art acoustics and equipment that will revitalize the art scene in Qiantan, the Pudong New Area.

Another highlight is the 1,500-square-meter Black Box Arts Space, which promises to be an excellent venue for alternative performances or commercial use.

Some of the events scheduled here for November and December include Juliet and Romeo by Balletto di Roma, ballet performances given by Alina Cojocaru and others, and the Sound of Music, a Broadway musical.

Between October and December, the center will hold over 50 performances on the theme of "making waves."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
