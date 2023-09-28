﻿
Biz / Economy

'Shanghai Price' and 'Shanghai Pattern' driving FTZ growth

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-09-29       0
With the optimized allocation of industrial and financial resources and the development of various exchanges, the Shanghai FTZ has made significant strides in advancing its growth.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  09:00 UTC+8, 2023-09-29       0

With the optimized allocation of industrial and financial resources and the development of various exchanges, the Shanghai Free Trade Zone has made significant strides in advancing its growth.

Established a decade ago, the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone has been at a forefront in promoting financial reform and opening up, with the "Shanghai Price" and "Shanghai Pattern" taking shape within the zone and playing a crucial role in driving the FTZ's development.

The influence of the "Shanghai Price" on the global market is steadily growing.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), consistently ranked among the top three exchanges in terms of trading volume, witnessed a trading volume of 1.9 billion contracts in 2022 alone. Notably, the Shanghai non-ferrous metals futures market has evolved from a "shadow market" to one of the three major global non-ferrous metals pricing centers, according to Li Yun of the SHFE.

In a significant move, international copper futures were listed on the SHFE in November 2020, traded on the basis of "international platform, net pricing, bonded delivery, and yuan denomination." It was China's first futures product that grants overseas investors access to the Chinese copper market through a "dual-contract" model.

The overseas non-ferrous metals industry is paying increasingly closer attention to the SHFE's prices, said Ge Wanwan of the exchange. Additionally, the SHFE offers stability and reasonable price signals during abnormal price fluctuations, aiding real enterprises' production and operations.

The Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE), meanwhile, has also witnessed the growing influence of the "Shanghai Price."

By introducing benchmark prices for yuan-denominated bulk commodities, such as gold and silver, the SGE has established a tripartite pricing status among London, New York, and Shanghai. Collaborations with the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group and the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre have further expanded the international application and influence of the "Shanghai Price."

In the realm of data trading, the Shanghai Data Exchange (SDE) has contributed to the high-quality development of the digital economy. Recognizing the value of data elements as the fifth major production factor, the exchange has established multiple data product sectors, including finance, shipping and transportation, and international sectors, with nearly 1,500 listings in total.

The trading volume of data has also continued to rise, with the monthly trading volume exceeding 100 million yuan (US$13.7 million) in August this year, according to Wei Zhilin, deputy general manager of the SDE.

Through collaborations with relevant institutions, the SDE is constructing a platform for data property rights registration and guiding the market's standardized development.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     