Chinese enterprises yearn for targeted training programs, survey finds

Most Chinese enterprises want to strengthen their capabilities as a learning organization, but struggle matching content with the training needs of employees, a study survey shows.

Most Chinese enterprises have the strong intention to strengthen their corporate-level capabilities as a learning organization, but have difficulties matching the right content with the training needs of employees, a study survey shows.

Most are facing the challenges of knowledge management alongside a shortage of targeted training content, the Executive Education Center at Fudan University's School of Management pointed out in findings from a survey of around 1,200 enterprises of a range of size in different industries.

Ti Gong

Local and multinational companies have a generally well-structured training and talent development mechanism, and high-end manufacturing industries and innovative tech companies are taking the lead in terms of budget spending for learning and employee training, according to the study released at a forum held by the Shanghai Yangtze River Delta Region Institute of Business Innovation and the Fudan University School of Management earlier this week.



Gao Jianhui, assistant director of the Executive Education Center at Fudan University School of Management, explained that lacking of targeted training courses for employees has restricted the overall competence for a learning organization.

The abundance of online training courses have made it even more complicated for human resources staff to find suitable content for internal learning sessions, he noted.

About one-third of the companies surveyed believe they outpaced their peers regarding organization talent development.

One of the major issues identified as causing dissatisfaction among employees are unsuitable training content and the lack of cross-department exchanges and learning opportunities.