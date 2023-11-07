Top luxury houses, fashion retailers seeking deeper China ties

Leading luxury houses and fashion retailers are seeking deeper ties with the Chinese market through participation in a series of domestic activities and initiatives.

With its 600-square-meter pavilion inspired by the Louvre pyramid designed by Chinese architect L.M. Pei, LVMH has this year brought 12 of its 76 brands to the expo, in an attempt to strengthen its close ties with China and take their strategic commercial and cultural partnership to the next level.

Visitors can see all kinds of products at the brands' booths in the LVMH pavilion, featuring cooperation with Chinese artisans and partners.

For example, the Bulgari booth promotes an artistic vision and a new chapter in cultural exchanges by highlighting its collaboration with Chinese and Italian artists.

Visitors to Hennessy's booth will have an exclusive preview of a striking limited-edition collaboration with Chinese artists and discover Hennessy's global initiative, Forest Destination, with a focus on two projects currently supported in China.

"LVMH is participating for the fourth time in this amazing salon. Our commitment to the CIIE flows naturally from our heritage. It's an opportunity for us to celebrate our shared history with China, while exploring new opportunities for growth and engagement," said Ludovic Watine-Arnault, family member and M. Bernard Arnault's representative to lead the LVMH delegation at the 6th CIIE.

"We are convinced of the growth potential of the Chinese market and in the spirit of even greater sharing and exchange we look forward to further strengthening our relationship with our valued local partners and clients."

He noted that LVMH generated 30 percent of its sales in Asia (excluding Japan), in which China plays a key role.

"For many of our brands, China is a key market, and one to which they must give their all. This trend has not changed. What we are seeing is a solid upswing in Chinese consumption, some of which has been happening since the beginning of the year in our shops in domestic tourist destinations such as Hong Kong, Hainan and Macau," he said.

"China has always been a strategic market for Inditex and Zara, playing an important role in the development of the global fashion industry," said Eugenio Bregolat Lukashov, president of Inditex China.



During Inditex's fourth presence at the China International Import Expo this year, Zara announced its new collaboration with Chinese brand "XIXINGLE" scheduled to be launched ahead of the Chinese New Year, incorporating traditional Chinese elements and showcasing the integration of local fashion and creativity.

Bregolat also noted that it's seeking locations to open new flagship stores in Shanghai, having invested in new digital functionalities and high-quality stores with the aim of making them fully integrated, digital and eco-efficient.

"We believe in the power of fashion as a positive force and are committed to constantly innovating and driving change in the industry," he added.

German precision watchmaking brand A. Lange & Söhne under the Richemont Group is showcasing exceptional timepieces from its iconic collections, including LANGE 1,1815 and ZEITWERK at the ongoing 6th CIIE.

Themed "Cartier Style, a Timeless Journey," the Cartier Tank Chinoise China Exclusive Edition made its debut.



A classic born in 1922 inspired by the architectural structure of oriental temples, this new interpretation incorporates a burgundy red lacquer to accentuate the horizontal axis above the vertical lugs.

The China Chapter of the short film series "L'odyssée De Cartier" was also brought to the expo as it continues to drive dialogues between world's diverse culture and aesthetics.



Cartier is among the eight maisons by the Swiss-based luxury group Richemont present at the CIIE.

A selection of images from Burberry's 20th-century campaigns is also a highlight at the pavilion, as the archive pieces represent the brand's philosophy and latest design inspirations.

As an extension of the United Kingdom-headquartered brand's engagement with the CIIE, Burberry Rose pop-up store in downtown Changning District was unveiled at the end of October and will continue until the end of the year.

It's also bringing London-originated Norman's Cafe to Shanghai for the first time as part of the pop-up store.

The echoes its previous campaigns in other parts of the world that celebrate the art of discovery and exploration in cities through experiences, installations and events.

An important occasion for cultural exchanges, the CIIE also serves as a platform to shed light on Chinese cultural relics and how they could bring new consumption opportunities in the new era.

This year, one of the highlights at trading and supply chain management conglomerate Fung Group's booth is the latest cultural derivatives inspired by the Sanxingdui relics and their signature patterns and collections, including aroma ceramic stone diffusers, along with other apparel and home furniture items.

Fung Group's ties with the Sanxingdui derivatives date back to last year's CIIE during which representatives of the trading group visited southwest China's Sichuan Province to seek development opportunities in cultural and tourism areas.

The company said it remains optimistic about the development of the cultural and creative industry amid rising interest in fashion decorative objects inspired by Chinese ancient artifacts.