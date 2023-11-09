Multinational pharmaceutical companies deepen cooperation

Bayer and Shanghai Pharmaceuticals announced plans to jointly build the Bayer Co.Lab incubator for in-depth cooperation with more local R&D institutions and innovative companies.

Ti Gong

Multinational pharmaceutical companies have pledged to deepen collaboration in research, development, and distribution of a wide range of medicines.

The Bayer Co.Lab will be sited at the soon-to-be-completed SPH Biopharma Industrial Campus that is designated for cutting-edge innovations in areas such as cell and gene therapy and oncology.

The initiative marks the Bayer Co.Lab incubator network's first presence in China and it is expected to be the largest site of the Bayer Co.Lab network in the Asia-Pacific, and will go into operation in the second half of 2024.

Italy-headquartered health-care group Chiesi also signed a new deal with Shanghai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd to leverage its distribution network.

"China holds an important strategic position in Chiesi's global layout as a priority market with strong growth potential," Chiesi Group CEO Giuseppe Accogli said. "Local partnerships are an important factor for our local success."

The two parties will strengthen cooperation in new product launches, importing, warehousing, logistics, distribution, retail, hospital coverage, and market penetration.

Chiesi's innovative treatment for moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma was accepted onto the 2022 National Reimbursement Drug List.

Teva's tie-up with local wholesaler and retailer of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment Zhejiang Intl Group will broaden its product offering and retail channels.

Following the successful introduction of Teva's antiseptic healing cream Sudocrem into China, it plans to introduce a more diverse product portfolio for self care consumer health items.



Ti Gong

In terms of biomedicine, a strategic pillar industry for China and Shanghai, the latest collaborations are expected to further boost capabilities across the industry value chain.



China's biomedical industry remains resilient and tailor-made solutions continued to gain momentum in recent years.

Boehringer Ingelheim and Enmai Biotech announced an inflammatory drug development partnership at the CIlE to further empower local biopharma innovation.

The German pharmaceutical company is offering process development and manufacturing services for Enmai Biotech's innovative inflammatory drugs, to help local biotechs transform innovative scientific discoveries into high-quality commercial products and tackle clinical challenges.

HelloRF

The 2023 Biopharma Resilience Index released by Danaher's life sciences affiliate division Cytiva shows China's rising capability and compatible solutions in terms of supply chain solutions in the booming gene and cell therapy sector.



Over half of the Chinese respondents planned to increase investment in smart and digital technologies.

Globally, the survey of 1,250 biopharma and pharma executives in 22 countries showed the overall score dipped from two years ago, suggesting vulnerabilities and room for improvement.

It gauges multiple factors for the overall biopharma industry in terms of supply chain resilience, talent pool, R&D ecosystem, manufacturing agility, and government policy and regulation.

