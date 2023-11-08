Medical device partnerships forged at previous CIIE's return with cutting-edge tech

The CIIE has brought many companies together based on innovation. Now many of the medical partnerships made at previous CIIE's have returned with new cutting edge medical devices.

The latest partnership between leading multinational medical device companies signed during the ongoing China International Import Expo, are expected to enhance the treatment-level and capabilities of health-care professionals.

Collaborations reached during previous editions of the CIIE also witnessed fruitful results, bringing higher levels of diagnosis and treatment in various therapeutic areas.



Ti Gong

The Monarch robotic surgery system was first brought to the CIIE in 2021 by Johnson & Johnson's medical tech subsidiary.

The minimally invasive diagnosis and surgery platform received marketing approval this year, pushing forward minimally evasive and precision surgery for patients with lung nodule or lung cancer.

A separate partnership between Johnson & Johnson's eye health unit and Aier Eye Hospital Group China, also paves the way for the newest version of the ELITA Femtosecond Laser System for refractive correction on patients with myopia to be used on a trial basis, at the Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone before its official approval by authorities.

Ti Gong

Siemens Healthineers said that through the CIIE a large number of exhibits became commercially available over the past six years.



The world's first photon-counting CT scanner NAEOTOM Alpha, which was showcased last year, got approval from the National Medical Products Administration in October. A broad series of clinical applications and research results are also being presented at this year's expo.



Ti Gong

Fosun Medical Devices and Insightec Ltd's tie-up will push forward the application of new magnetic resonance (MR) guided, focused ultrasound equipment for the treatment of medication-refractory essential tremor (ET) and Tremor Dominant Parkinson's Disease (TDPD) in China.

The two parties will also join forces to engage domestic and international medical centers and research institutions, to explore innovative treatments of neurological diseases.

At Abbott's booth, pacemaker systems, and a leading portfolio of biowearable technologies represent the latest advancement in medical technology.

More than 1,000 patients in China have been treated from the transcatheter mitral valve repair system "MitraClip" used for those with a leaky heart valve after its initial introduction through the CIIE in 2020, and the latest generation now comes in more sizes and models for tailored repair.

HelloRF

Edwards Lifesciences and Shenzhen Mindray Biomedical Group have been working together on the FloTrac system for hemodynamic monitoring for the past two years. The solution has since been adopted by over 100 major hospitals in 15 municipalities and provinces across China.



Edwards Surgical Academy and the China Medicinal Biotech Association also joined hands to train young valve surgeons by enhancing their valve treatment concepts and surgical skills for basic valve surgery techniques.



Stryker's 4K defogging endoscope system which was tailor-made for local demands was officially unveiled this week, after collaboration was reached at last year's CIIE with local suppliers and researchers.

Among over 30 medical devices covering orthopedics and neurointerventional surgical tools at the booth, it also features a smart robotic joint replacement surgery, combined with 5G network solutions, responding to the surgical demands in rural areas with less advanced health-care institutions.



Ti Gong

Cordis, a manufacturer of cardiovascular and endovascular equipment, is deepening localization efforts after attending last year's CIIE for the first time.



Its partnership with domestic interventional medical devices producer BrosMed Medical Co will combine both expertise in innovation and a deep understanding of local clinical demands.

Localized production of dilatation catheters will allow faster access to high quality vascular intervention surgical consumables, especially at grassroots health-care institutions.