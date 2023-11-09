Multinationals present oral supplements, healthcare solutions at CIIE

New types of oral supplements and tailor-made healthcare service solutions are being presented by leading multinationals to reflect their discerning and health-sensitive consumers.

Ti Gong

New types of oral supplements and tailor-made healthcare service solutions are being presented by leading multinationals to reflect their discerning and health-sensitive consumers. Rising awareness of immunity and eye health also drew wide discussions during the 6th China International Import Expo.

A report released earlier this week hopes to draw attention to the relation between immunity and vitamin supplements.

About 91 percent of clinical physicians in 15 domestic provinces and municipalities take vitamin C on a daily basis and they already have a high awareness of the immunity boosting benefits of Vitamin C, according to a survey by the China Association of Health Promotion and Education.

But they have not yet developed an understanding of Vitamin C's role in the prevention of non-communicable diseases and infection treatment.

The Chinese Nutrition Society recommends 100mg of Vitamin C intake for an adult every day.

Ding Yining / SHINE

Nutrafol is Unilever's latest new product launch at this year's CIIE, with the US-originated brand providing an oral nutritional supplement for hair growth.

With separate formulae for male and female customers, the supplement responds to growing concern and attention towards hair loss and scalp health.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Unilever's investment in China and a special "Unilever for a Century" zone has been set up.

Danone's Fortimel Balanced specialty medicine oral nutritional supplement in liquid form also made its debut in China during the fair.

The red dates and goji berry flavors exclusive to the China market makes the liquid more acceptable for those with food restrictions, impaired digestion and absorption, and metabolic disorders.

Bruno Chevot, president of Danone China, North Asia and Oceania, said that the company's commitment to bringing health through food to as many people as possible resonates with the Health China initiative.

Ti Gong

Eyecare and eyewear leader EssilorLuxottica has launched new initiatives to enhance consumers' awareness of proactive eye health management and to advance the development of a local vision health industry.

The EssilorLuxottica Foundation and the China Optometric And Optical Association established the "Light Chasers Volunteer Alliance", bringing together cross-industry forces to address increasing vision problems with sustainable and practical solutions.

Haleon offered visitors to the CIIE booth a peek into a one-stop personalized nutrition digital solution.

As an important part of a digital customized nutrition service, the mini program "Key" offers nutritional assessment in addition to health knowledge and guidance covering over 10 topics including scalp and skin health, sleep quality, digestive health, joint health, and mobility.